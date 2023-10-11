When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12: Elizabeth’s reflections

We tend to think that at this point, it is well-known that When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12 will be emotional. How much so? That is what we are still waiting to figure out, at least for the time being. Also, how controversial will it become by the end?

Following the finale, we do think that there are a lot of questions that it would be nice to get some perspective on. Was it always the plan to bring Elizabeth and Lucas together, only to them break them apart? How long was it plotted that he would be Governor? One season ago, it certainly did not think we were moving in the Elizabeth / Nathan direction and yet, here we are. Things are confusing, and we certainly did not expect the love triangle to be reborn in any form — even if it hardly is now, since it seems as though Elizabeth and Nathan are largely done.

If you can head over to the link here, you can see a new Erin Krakow photo from the finale that sees the character being 100% reflective — but about what exactly? We don’t look at this and think that she is just pondering over some sort of romantic future with anyone, given that she’s clearly just getting out of another relationship. She may just be taking stock in a lot of what has happened over the past few weeks, as so much of it may prove to be quite overwhelming at the end of the day.

Beyond that, she may be trying to still figure out if there is another way to help Lucas win the election. Remember this — even if their relationship is over romantically, they still care about each other. Also, everyone in Hope Valley needs him to win!

Is that going to happen? We’ll have to wait a while longer for that…

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

