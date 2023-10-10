When Calls the Heart season 10 reaches new high ahead of finale

As we get ourselves prepared to see the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale over on Hallmark Channel, of course we were curious about ratings! How can we not be? While we know that we are getting a season 11 already, we are thinking about the long-term future here … especially since it feels like the Erin Krakow series still has some gas left in the tank.

Well, here is where we now can share some news that will almost certainly make a lot of fans excited — the ratings continue to rise leading into the last episode of the season. Sunday night’s shocking “Long Time Running,” which featured the breakup of Elizabeth and Lucas, ended up generating about 1.98 million live + same-day views. This is the largest audience in this measurement all season long, and also the second time over the past three weeks that we’ve seen the show reach this threshold. Isn’t that something worth being excited about right now? We tend to think so.

Now, what is all the more impressive is that When Calls the Heart managed to do this opposite a Dallas Cowboys game, especially since we know that those (even blowouts) have a tendency to draw huge audiences. Yet, throughout the season the show has proven to be immune to NFL competition. It has more than held its own and stayed steady in this summer timeslot, and there is always a chance that it could remain here for season 11. (Personally, we think the WGA strike may cause Hallmark to move the show earlier in the year, as they won’t have as much programming to air elsewhere.)

Will the finale set another ratings record for the season? Don’t be surprised, especially with so much curiosity around the controversial Lucas story — also, is Elizabeth going to end up with Nathan?

If you wanted drama to close out the end of the season, let’s just go ahead and say it: You are getting it and then some.

