When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12: Elizabeth cliffhanger

For those who are not already aware, we are going to be seeing When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12 in a matter of days. This is the finale! There is absolutely some big stuff coming across the board, and we just hope that you are ready.

Take, for starters, the possibility of something big happening between Elizabeth and Nathan. Is there going to be a cliffhanger tied to the end of the season that revolves around the two of them? Let’s just say there is a small chance of that, but nothing is altogether guaranteed.

Rather than there being a big cliffhanger per se, our feeling is that instead, there could be some sort of small tease that better sets up season 11. Think of it this way: Elizabeth has gone through a whirlwind as of late and by virtue of that alone, there is no reason why she has to rush along anything romantically. She may realize that there are some leftover feelings there for the Mountie, and he could feel the same. Yet, things tend to move rather slowly within Hope Valley. We would imagine that this is a cliffhanger about possibilities more so than one about closure.

If there is a conclusion to any one story that we do get in the finale, odds are it will be the election. After all, that is the thing that has been set up over the past couple of weeks. There is plenty of time to address almost everything else down the road.

Why does the election need to be resolved?

Well, the answer to that is ultimately not that complicated: The show just needs to ensure that we know where Lucas stands leading into a season 11! Is Chris McNally still going to be on the show moving forward? That is something that we still gotta figure out, so let’s hope that this happens in time…

