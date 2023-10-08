When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12 (finale): Election Day

Next week on Hallmark Channel, we are going to have a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12. Are you ready for it?

We do recognize that there are a number of stories over the course of this installment that could stand out and honestly, that’s what you want. This is Election Day! It is a time in Hope Valley that could change things for future generations and we should want nothing more than for it to be a complete and utter game-changer. Lucas’ future could be changed radically depending on what happens, and that does come with questions aplenty for him and Elizabeth, as well.

The title for the finale is “Starry Nights” — if you want to learn more, just go ahead and check out the When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12 synopsis below:

With Elizabeth at his side, Election Day has the entire town supporting Lucas, hoping he will save Hope Valley; Rosemary and Lee discuss who should be their baby’s godfather.

Is there going to be a big-time cliffhanger?

We’re not necessarily saying that there will be something life-or-death here, but we easily could see something that makes you wonder significantly what the already-renewed season 11 would look like. Is there a chance that the election itself would be left dangling up in the air? We wouldn’t rule that out! (Personally, we still wonder if there is going to be some sort of way to save the town that allows Elizabeth and Lucas to stay in Hope Valley, while also ensuring that the water supply remains intact.)

Given that the ratings for season 10 have remained pretty strong throughout, let’s also cross our fingers and hope for some big things when it comes to season 12, as well — even if we don’t get a firm decision in quite some time.

Related – Do you want to learn more about the romantic future for Nathan on When Calls the Heart?

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







