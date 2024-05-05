Guilt season 3 episode 3 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on PBS you’ll have a chance to see Guilt season 3 episode 4, and here is where we bring a chilling update. Shockingly, we are almost already at the end of the season! This is the penultimate episode and by virtue of that, things are going to ramp up insofar as tension and excitement goes. Maybe this will not be a shock to a lot of people out there, given that British shows do tend to have extremely short runs.

Still, we personally are very-much craving more and unfortunately, we’re just going to be getting our fix in a couple of remaining installments and then that’s it.

So what is coming up insofar as the story goes? We simply suggest that you check out the full Guilt season 3 episode 3 synopsis right now:

Max, Jake and their new gang hide from Maggie in Edinburgh and discover her link to Sir Jim Sturrock. Maggie exerts pressure on Teddy and Aliza risks the bank sale.

Are there going to be some huge revelations within this episode? It sounds like it, mostly in part due to what is learned in regards to Maggie. We do think that in a lot of ways, episodes 3 and 4 could feel like a movie where one part is intrinsically connected to the other. Answers are coming, but just how shocking will they be? Let’s just say that, at least for now, this is something that we are very much curious to learn more about — and also, if there is some sort of emotional closure that is coming along with it.

After all, this is the final season of Guilt. You’ve had some opportunities to laugh, to be horrified, and also to see some surprising twists. This is a show that is eager to end on a high note, so we’ll just have to wait and see if they can succeed in their quest to stick the landing.

What do you most want to see moving into Guilt season 3 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

