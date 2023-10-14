The Fall of the House of Usher: How did Prospero Usher die?

How did Prospero Usher die on Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher? The moment came about in episode 2, and it absolutely was not for the faint of heart.

Instead, what we saw here was the character at the center of a shocking mass-casualty event, one brought on by the sprinkler system at the warehouse — which he did not properly check before throwing his salacious and terrible party.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER coverage!

Also, of course this came about following the arrival of Verna at said party, where she was the only person he did not personally invite. This led to a discussion but more importantly, a choice that Prospero made. What did he choose here in the end? Well, let’s just say it is the worst possible option.

The ramifications of his death

Prospero’s demise is the first of the Usher children that takes place in the series, and we know from episode 1 that there are many others that happen in graphic and terrible ways. We know, as well, that the presence of Morrie at the party becomes a storyline later on for Frederick Usher, who questions her presence there and also leads to more despicable behavior on his part. She does manage to survive the acid shower, but at a terrible cost.

One of the other larger questions that you have to wonder here is simple: Had Prospero made a different choice in regards to Verna, would he have been able to survive? Or, at the very least, saved himself a painful death? This show is meant to question morality, but also the idea of fate. Did Roderick doom all of his children from the start, or through the way they were raised?

Related – Who is Rufus Griswold on The Fall of the House of Usher? Let’s dive in

What did you think about the death of Prospero Usher on The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some additional updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







