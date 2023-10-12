The Fall of the House of Usher: Who is Rufus Griswold? Poe ties

The launch today of The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix serves as opportunity for us to see magnificent storytelling. We are talking here about one of the best things that we have seen across all television this year. Think in terms of an absolute storytelling feast with great characters, shocking deaths, and also allusions aplenty to Edgar Allan Poe.

While you can say that the entirety of this show is an amalgamation of some of the writer’s greatest works, there are also moments where you could view Roderick Usher as a substitute for Poe himself. There are multiple characters who are references to people he knew in real life, with Rufus Griswold being one of the most notorious of individuals.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER coverage!

So who was the real-life Rufus to Edgar Allan Poe? Well, the two were contemporaries during their literary careers — though a more accurate way to describe their relationship may be “rivals.” The two developed a history of contentious behavior, one that including some harsh accusations and at one point, Griswold taking over a publication in Graham’s Magazine from Poe and at a higher salary. Griswold also wrote an exceptionally cold obituary to Poe following his death, which was shrouded in mystery.

By making Griswold into an actual character in The Fall of the House of Usher, executive producer Mike Flanagan is clearly working to have a bit of fun with certain aspects of Poe’s life. Also, we tend to think that Edgar Allan himself would appreciate some of the dark humor that is present with some of this — and the series itself is very much a love letter to some of his work.

What have you thought about what we’ve seen from The Fall of the House of Usher to date?

Do you appreciate all of the references to Edgar Allan Poe’s work? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming that we won’t want you missing.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







