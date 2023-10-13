The Fall of the House of Usher episode 5: The real tell-tale heart

Is The Fall of the House of Usher episode 5 the greatest one in the entire series on Netflix? At the moment, we would definitely make that argument.

For starters, not only is “The Tell-Tale Heart” a brilliant adaptation of one of Edgar Allan Poe’s most famous works, but it is also a harrowing look at Victorine and where her heart truly lies — and also where it does not.

Ultimately, the end of the episode (and her subsequent death) can be attributed to the artificiality in which she looks at real relationships as opposed to where her passion truly lies: Her ambition. It is not hard to figure why she places that artificial heart into Al, just as it is also not too hard to understand why she says “the work is everything” before her own death.

Victorine is an interesting character within the world of The Fall of the House of Usher, mostly because there is a certain part of her work that you can argue could contribute some good to society. However, everything about it is wrong, from her personal motivations to her inflated sense of self-confidence that she can proceed forward without knowing for certain that everything will work. This is a gradual descent into her own insanity, one likely also aided further by the death of her siblings.

In its own way, every death here is a precursor for Roderick telling his story to Dupin, though what exactly his final motives are remain unclear. All we can say is that the story Mike Flanagan is presenting here is one that is absolutely bleak and harrowing, as it serves as a reminder of the darkness of humankind under the wrong conditions. Also, that the work of Poe can be attributed to a wide array of modern-day situations, even some previously felt impossible.

