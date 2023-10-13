The Fall of the House of Usher episode 4: Leo and the Black Cat

The Fall of the House of Usher episode 4 carried with it the title of “The Black Cat,” and totally for good reason. The saga of Leo and this four-legged feline began before this installment, but we saw it spiral out of control soon after.

Basically, this entire story for the character was one about guilt — he wanted nothing more than to replace Pluto the cat, and he went to pretty terrible lengths to do so and then act like nothing ever happened. He showed his true side to Verna, which only meant one thing — he was going to meet the worst demise possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER coverage!

Out of all of the episodes of the Mike Flanagan series, you can argue that episode 4 is perhaps the story that most closely resembles the source material from Edgar Allan Poe. We saw Leo literally destroy his own home in order to destroy this cat and, in doing so, destroy himself. This whole story was a reminder of both Poe and Flanagan’s individual originality, as they each demonstrated how far they will be willing to go in order to express creativity.

Also, what remains so remarkable about this show is that there are so few characters you would actually want to root for in all of this; yet, it remains as compelling as ever. A part of the series’ overall success comes via the macabre nature of the stories that you are seeing, and the way in which the writing draws you in to the various time periods. As you watch, there are so many other mysteries that exist beyond the deaths. Take, for starters, what actually happened to Rufus Griswold, and the complicated “deal” that was made with Verna.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on The Fall of the House of Usher, including some notable deaths

What do you think about The Fall of the House of Usher episode 4, including the demise of Leo?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







