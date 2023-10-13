The Fall of the House of Usher episode 3: Camille’s death scene

The Fall of the House of Usher episode 3 provided us with the biggest deep-dive yet when it comes to the character of Camille, and somehow, it brought us a death scene that was crazier than anything that we saw over the course of episode 2.

Was Prospero’s acid shower a little bit deadlier? there is no denying that! However, at the same exact time it is easy to take a look at what happened with Camille as shocking and jaw-dropping in its own right. That is what happens when you do get murdered by chimpanzee — or, at least a Verna-manifested version of one.

What we will say about Camille is that in general, this is a character completely consumed by herself, her frustrations over how others see her, and also jealousy towards her siblings. She had a choice to avoid the grisly way that she perished, but she had to enter that facility.

We should note that the title for this episode, “Murder in the Rue Morgue,” is a reference to a similarly-named story by Edgar Allan Poe. In it, the big discovery was that a character named Camille was actually killed by an orangutan. Somehow, this show manages to do a pretty exceptional job at connecting itself to the source material, while at the same time finding a sense of comfort within its own insanity.

It is going to be curious to see how more and more people react to The Fall of the House of Usher over time. For us personally, we are willing to go so far as to say that this is the culmination of some of Mike Flanagan’s work, and it is among the best stuff we have seen in 2023.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

