The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 6: A romance?

As we do approach the season 1 finale for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, we are excited to chat romance. After all, could something happen between Daryl and Isabelle?

We suppose that first and foremost, we should acknowledge here that the two characters have some chemistry, and there have been some signs that a relationship could happen here. However, we also must acknowledge that for years, fans have proposed romantic possibilities for Norman Reedus’ character and a number of other people, including the likes of Carol and Beth. Could this be much ado about nothing?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

Well, as it turns out, it may actually be smart for you to be thinking that way about these two characters — even if we are not necessarily careening towards some sort of romantic conclusion for sure. Speaking via TVLine, here is what showrunner David Zabel had to say on the subject:

“A deep connection has clearly formed between them over the course of the five episodes we’ve seen so far, and it continues to deepen in episode six … they have to deal with conflict about what [their relationship] means in the future for both of them, because they have different goals and ideas about what comes next. So it’s an interesting, kind of profound place they find themselves in at the end of the season.”

It is absolutely worth remembering here that for Daryl, his #1 goal is to seemingly make it back to America. On the other hand, Isabelle wants to help guide Laurent to his perceived destiny. At a certain point, these things are inevitably going to come into more conflict, and that is a thing that is fairly hard to ignore.

Related – Go ahead and get some other updates on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon right now, including more on season 2 filming

Do you think that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon finale will give us a big Daryl – Isabelle moment?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







