The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: Even more on filming

With the season 1 finale for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon coming in a matter of days, what better time to talk season 2?

As you probably know at this point, there is a ton of big stuff coming in this season now, with a big reveal being that Carol is set to play a big role in all of it. There is even a subtitle here in “The Book of Carol” that makes us think that her story will be integral to just about everything. Is this going to be a one-season role or something more? We have to wait and see, but the same can be said for whether or not we are getting a season 3 at all. For the time being, we are just grateful that we are even getting a season 2.

Now, here is some other good news when it comes to learning more about the state of production in France. Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com, executive producer David Zabel confirmed that on October 20, production will get rolling once more overseas. It actually started for season 2 earlier this year, well before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Since that time, AMC has secured a waiver to continue work on the show. The hope is for it to premiere at some point in 2024 and because it is still so far away, there is really no real need to rush anything along.

As for who else will be a part of season 2…

For the time being, we do not think that there is going to be too many major departures — if there are, AMC has kept them close to the vest. Personally, we do want to see Laurent and Isabelle stick around, mostly because seeing them react to someone else from Daryl’s past could prove to be quite fascinating.

