The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: Melissa McBride joins

The rumors have been out there for a while about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 — and now, they are official. Melissa McBride is going to be an official part of the second season of the show!

In a statement today, the folks over at AMC confirmed that the actress will be bringing Carol back for the next batch of episodes — something that seems to have been in the works for a rather long time. Carol’s voice could be heard on episode 5 of the first season, and it is a thrill to know that more of her is going to be coming the rest of the way. (Season 2 has already been production, and previously received an interim waiver from SAG-AFTRA.)

In a statement, here is some of what McBride had to say (per TVLine):

“I’ve known there was much more to be told of Carol’s story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away … Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I’m so excited to continue Carol’s journey here.

“This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I’m loving the discoveries!”

The finale for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 is coming to AMC on Sunday. Meanwhile, our hope is that you are going to see the second season around at some point in 2024. To go along with it, the same can be said for the first season of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which is the long-awaited product starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

