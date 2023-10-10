The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 finale: Daryl’s feelings…

Want to learn a little bit more about the upcoming The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 finale? It is going to be a big event — that you can be assured of at this point! You will get some closure to what you’ve been seeing so far and, beyond that, possibly a good tease for what the future holds.

Without further ado, though, let’s take a moment to discuss Daryl’s feelings … something that probably feels like a hilarious concept to some people out there. He barely expresses them! Yet, it has happened, and we have it under good authority that it is going to happen again.

According to a report from TVLine, there is going to be a moment in Sunday’s episode where Daryl does realize further just how much he really cares for Laurent and Isabelle, who he has been on this journey with for most of the season. We know that for Norman Reedus’ character, it can take some time to feel a sense of belonging but ultimately, we do tend to think that he has it here.

Could there be something more between him and Isabelle? We’re not ruling out the possibility, but we also know that romantic relationships have rarely been at the forefront for Daryl over the years. Also, after Leah we would assume that he has even more issues there than ever. For the time being, we think that the most important thing for him is going to be finding a sense of belonging. Is it possible that France actually ends up being the place where he feels like he most has a purpose?

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

