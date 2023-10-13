Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 6: A Lucius wedding?

Is there a chance that Lucius and Black Pete could get married on Our Flag Means Death before the end of season 2? At this point, it does feel quite fair to wonder that, given that the two are engaged and with there being only eight episodes at present, the story will have to move quite fast.

Of course, it would also be fun to see a pirate wedding after we saw them pilfer a wedding elsewhere earlier on this season.

Given the need to protect for potential spoilers, it can’t be too much of a shocker that executive producer David Jenkins is keeping some cards close to the vest about a wedding. However, he did note to PopSugar that the two have a great chance for happiness moving forward:

They really care about each other. In some ways, their romance is more mature than Stede and Blackbeard’s. We’re just going to see what happens with these guys who just clearly are a good fit for each other. They’re probably in a bit of a healthier place than Stede and Blackbeard, and I think that that might pay off for them.

All of this, plus an engagement, does point to a wedding happening at some point, whether it be the rest of this season or in season 3.

The other big-time question

Will a wedding here allow for Stede and Ed to think even more about their own future? For the time being, it does feel like there is a good chance of that; of course, they do have some of their own obstacles to overcome before they can ever fully make it there.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 7, especially for Lucius and Black Pete?

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

