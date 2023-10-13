Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 6: EP on Stede, Ed future

As we get ourselves prepared to check out Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 6 on Max, there is a lot of romance to unpack!

In particular, we are looking at this mostly through the lens of what is happening with Ed and Stede Bonnet, which should not be a shock given that they’ve had some wonderful moments and their relationship is deepening. However, they also each have their own past to sift through, and this is where we remind you that they are far from perfect and are still going to have bumps in the road.

Even though there are only a few more episodes left this season, these two characters still still a lot of story to tell! Speaking to TV Insider, here is what executive producer David Jenkins had to say about developing their relationship from here:

“This is the most interesting question to me in the second season between these two characters because if they just get back together and it’s just fine, it’s like, I don’t believe that this guy’s really messed up. He has all this trauma, and he killed his dad, and then this other guy just left his wife and his kids twice and does stuff on a whim. They have problems. They’ve got to work this out.”

Do we think that they can or will work this one? We are cautiously optimistic but at the same time, it is not necessarily going to be something that happens right away. this could take a good bit of time and as of right now, our advice is to just enjoy the crazy ride.

Also, we’re happy that there is some other romance happening elsewhere — remember what is going on right now when it comes to Lucius and Black Pete!

