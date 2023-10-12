Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 6, 7 preview: More love?

The first thing that we should note here about Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 6 comes from a scheduling perspective. Can you believe that there are only three episodes left this season? Also, can you believe that two of them are going to stream on Max next week?

We do still have some mixed emotions about the rapid-fire way in which these installments are being released, mostly in terms of what it is delivering to the audience. Sure, there is a part of us that is grateful that we get to see so much of the show at once but, simultaneously, there has to be concern. Is it blowing by too fast to hook casual fans? Acquiring new people is going to be the secret in the sauce for a potential season 3!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH coverage!

As for what we are going to see when it comes to the story moving forward, we know that a big part of the narrative will revolve around the deepening of Stede and Ed’s relationship now that the two have found each other once more. Can they work through some of their differences? Ed has already started to work through his issues with other members of his crew, but this is not something that he’s going to be able to recover from overnight. It is going to take some time, and he is absolutely going to need to exercise some patience.

Oh and of course we would love a wedding before the end of the season! With that being said, we tend to think that it would be Black Pete and Lucius, and not Ed and Stede, who tie the knot for the time being.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Our Flag Means Death right now, including the engagement of Stede and Ed

What do you most want to see moving into Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 6 and 7 on Max?

How do you think that this will chart the course to the eventual finale? Share right away in the comments! After you do that, we suggest that you also come back to get some other information we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







