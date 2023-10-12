Our Flag Means Death season 2: Lucius and Black Pete engaged!

We anticipated that there would be some big moments on Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 5, but we still did not see a few things coming. Take, having a big story all about a curse, but then also a proposal at the end of it with Lucius!

Who would have thought coming into this episode that he and Black Pete would be engaged? We figured that there would be some great stuff for the two of them, but having this moment come at this point felt both sweet and also so unbelievably emotional. It allows the two of them to plan further for whatever their future is — could there be a wedding at the end of the season? Let us hope…

Of course, our primary sentiment entering this episode of Our Flag Means Death was simply that we were going to continue unraveling the emotional aftermath that came about with Lucius being tossed overboard by Blackbeard, only to then after to be around him again. We recognize fully that this is not something that you can just take on or tolerate easily, and there is a lot of big-time emotional stuff that gets wrapped up into it. We entered this story being at least as prepared for that as we could be, even if it was not altogether easy.

Now, can we just hope for some sort of wedding with Lucius and Black Pete by the end of the season? Given that Blackbeard pilfered another wedding earlier on this season, there would admittedly be a good bit of humor that would come along with this idea — and also, it could have him and Stede Bonnet thinking more about their own future!

