Our Flag Means Death season 2: Will schedule help or hurt?

What are the chances that we get a season 3 renewal for Our Flag Means Death over at Max? We want it, and we are pretty confident that a lot of people out there feel the same exact way.

With this being said, though, we also live within this era of TV where nothing is guaranteed and a TV show can be renewed or canceled at just about any moment. There is no question that the pirate comedy has a dedicated following online, but how much does that translate into viewers? That can be hard to gauge, given that Max (just like every other streaming service out there) does not release figures publicly.

If there is one big question that we have about how season 2 is airing, it is simply this: Is Our Flag Means Death benefiting at all from the schedule? Or, could it actually hurt the show long-term?

To be specific, what we are talking about here is airing two episodes a week for the next two weeks and then after that, the finale on its own at the end of the month. This means that season 2 is going to blow by, and it does raise a concern as to whether or not that’s enough time to catch new viewers or spread the word. We do know that in general, this is a concern that we have with the binge-watching model in general, as we never think it is that good of a thing when we see people forget a show fast.

Now, we know that diehard fans of Blackbeard and Stede won’t be forgetting about the show at all. The real challenge here is going to be whether or not new fans can be brought on board the metaphorical Revenge. If that happens in the short period of time in which Our Flag Means Death is around for season 2, it has a better chance of being renewed. We certainly hope that happens, given that most indications that we have suggest that a season 3 would end up being the final one. Why not let David Jenkins complete the story in his own way?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

