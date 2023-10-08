Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 3: Stede the merman

As many of you more than likely know already, the end of Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 3 contained quite the glorious sight. By that, we mean an opportunity to see Rhys Darby’s character of Stede Bonnet become a merman!

Sure, this was all part of a dreamlike sequence in which Ed found a way to pull through and survive, set to the glorious music of Kate Bush. It also happens to be the most pivotal scene of the entire season so far, as it sets the stage for some fantastic stuff the remainder of the season.

Just in case you haven’t heard much about how the brilliant Our Flag Means Death crew pulled this off, let’s start with this: The merman tail is real! This is not some CGI effect that was created for the show; rather, everyone tried to make this as practical as possible. As a matter of fact, if you head over to the official Twitter for writer Alex Sherman, you can see behind the scenes of right before Rhys got into the water, merman tail included. It may seem unbelievably strange and yet, it also feels so right. This is one of those out-there things that could inspire more viewers to check this show out!

As many of you who are reading this article know, Max should be pushing this show out to as many viewers as possible. Not only is it incredibly funny, but there is a wonderful mix of swashbuckling action and even drama / romance in here. We tend to think that it is giving us everything that we could possibly want and then some.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

