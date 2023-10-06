Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4: Restoring order?

As we get ourselves prepared for Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4 on Max next week, we definitely have a lot to think about.

Take, for starters, how everyone really moves forward following the surprising but super-romantic conclusion to episode 3. Ed and Stede have reunited, and we do think that their love story can move forward in some beautiful ways. However, there are a number of major challenges that need to be explored moving forward.

So what is the top priority going to be as we get into the next episode? Well, we can answer that in a pretty simple way: It has to be about trying to figure out a way in which to see if the Revenge can ever function again. Some of the crew members saw Blackbeard at his lowest without Stede around and because of that, they may be hesitant to give him any power moving forward. Heck, he barely was alive after the incident in the storm!

With all of this in mind, we do think that one of the big stories at the heard of the next episode will be exploring the new hierarchy of the ship — where things stand, and what Ed and Blackbeard have really learned from each other during their time apart. Beyond that, you also have to wonder further about the Pirate Queen and her own role in everything moving forward. Doesn’t it feel clear that there is a lot more story for her to tell? It certainly feels that way. (Also, we certainly feel for Olu as he has to navigate what is going to be a particularly rough situation in the near future.)

What do you most want to see moving into Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4 on Max?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

