Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4 air date: What’s ahead?

After the three-part premiere today on Max, it makes sense to be excited for Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4. How can we not be? There is so much great stuff to look forward to, both in terms of swashbuckling action and also comedy. That’s without mentioning that super-moving moment with Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet close to the end of episode 3.

The bad news is that you’re now going to be stuck waiting a week to see what lies ahead on episode 4. The good news? It and episode 5 are premiering on the exact same day! Max is doing something with this show that they’ve done with a few others over the years — trying to combine binge-watching and a weekly release model into something that feels addictive, but also something that they can stretch out longer than just a few days.

Here is the way in which things are going to look moving forward.

October 12 – Episodes 4 and 5

October 19 – Episodes 6 and 7

October 26 – Episode 8, otherwise known as the finale

Is that going to be the series finale?

The only thing that we can say on this for the time being is that Max has not confirmed anything beyond this current season, but creator David Jenkins has noted in the past that he would like for the show to have a three-season arc. It feels similar in that way to what we saw with Ted Lasso. Or, what we could be seeing in another series in Shrinking. We anticipate that through at least the rest of this season, we will see Ed and Stede really work out further whether or not they can have a healthy relationship. It is difficult for anyone, let alone two pirates from completely different backgrounds.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

