Our Flag Means Death season 3: Creator on possible future

The second season of Our Flag Means Death is going to premiere on Max later this week, but for this article, let’s talk about a season 3. It hasn’t been confirmed and yet, there is a really strong case for making it happen.

After all, consider this: Creator David Jenkins is doing a pretty smart thing in making it clear in advance that we’re not going to get five or six years more of the story. Instead, he is indicating that the third season could very well be the it! That means if Max cancels it now, they depriving everyone of a proper ending — and that’s something nobody would like.

Speaking to Collider, creator David Jenkins had the following to say when asked if he envisioned a three-season arc far in advance here:

I think so. When Taika [Waititi] expressed interest in doing it, I was surprised. “Are you sure?” He was like, “Yeah, man. Yeah, I wanna do it.” I was like, “Okay, but it’s not limited. Can you do it for three seasons?” “Yeah.” “Really? Really, you’ll do it for three seasons?” “Yeah, man. Yeah.” So my expectation was we’re only gonna get Taika for three seasons. But beyond that, three is good for this show.

Given how busy Taika also is as a director elsewhere, we do think it’s a gift that he was interested in sticking around and telling this story. Without giving anything major away, let’s just say that he is amazing in the first few episodes of the season — if you have loved the journey of Our Flag Means Death so far, you haven’t seen anything yet. We tend to think that there will be plenty of people begging Max for more in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

