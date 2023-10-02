Our Flag Means Death season 2: Evolution of Stede, Blackbeard

In just a matter of days Our Flag Means Death season 2 is going to arrive over on Max — can you believe the show is finally back? We’re thrilled to set sail again with the crew of the Revenge and it is certainly our hope along the way that there is some element of reconciliation along the way.

After all, remember this: The whole crew is not even going to be together during the premiere! It is going to take some time before they are all fully on the same page again but honestly, we do think that we’re going to get there. Blackbeard and Stede both care about each other, but there is a physical and emotional distance between the two. They have to get in the same location and then beyond that, also have to better understand each other’s wants and needs.

In speaking on all of this further in a new interview with Collider, creator David Jenkins had the following to say about it:

The first season is about two emotionally underdeveloped men who are at about 14, 15, 16, emotionally. Season 2 is about them getting older and maybe, in terms of the relationship, being around 25 to maybe 30 by the end of the season. And then I think there’s one more story to tell, and it’s how does a relationship evolve? Where do we find them again in the third season? What are they dealing with? That’s very interesting to me, and there is a big story that I’d like to tell there.

Just from this statement alone, you get another reminder that Jenkins desperately wants a season 3, even if that does end up being the final season of the show. It also means that we’re not going to see the end of Blackbeard and Stede in season 2, not that this should be a surprise to anyone out there. These two are fantastic, wo why would you want to get one of them out of the picture?

Related – Be sure to get some more insight now regarding the premiere of Our Flag Means Death

What do you think is going to happen with Stede and Blackbeard on Our Flag Means Death season 2?

Share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back to get some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







