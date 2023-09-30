Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 1: ‘Impossible Birds’

In just a handful of days, you are going to have a chance to check out Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 1. Do you want to learn more about it right now? “Impossible Birds” is the title for the episode, and we don’t think that it’s going to come as much of a surprise what the top story at the heart of the installment is.

Just think for a moment about the end of season 1, where Stede Bonnet makes the determination that he wants to be a pirate again! He holds nothing back in his effort to rejoin some of his old crew, but we know already that it may not be smooth sailing. For starters, Blackbeard now has the Revenge and because of that, finding him is not going to be an easy feat. We know that these two do care about each other and yet, there is no guarantee that they will be around one another in the immediate future.

For the time being, all we can really do to set the stage is check out the full Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 1 synopsis below:

Stede reunites with his crew, and goes searching for Blackbeard and the Revenge. Jim does their best to escape their kidnappers, but the Revenge is in for a surprise.

Obviously, there’s going to be a lot of emotional pain within this first installment as both Stede and Blackbeard work through some of their feelings. However, at the same time this is where we remind you that this show is still a comedy! There will be hijinks aplenty in the new season, plus some new characters and fun locations.

