Our Flag Means Death season 2 trailer: The real value of pirates

Today, the folks at Max finally released the full Our Flag Means Death season 2 trailer, and there is one thing we can say with confidence: This looks like a blast. Of course, it’s hard to be surprised by that!

Before we dive too deep into anything here, though, let’s start off with a simple reminder of how it is that we got here. Remember that entering these episodes, Blackbeard and Stede are both going through a certain measure of heartbreak. Their romantic future is in question, and that is without even mentioning their status as former shipmates.

Personally, we don’t think you need to do anything other than watch the trailer here to see that the feelings that Blackbeard and Stede have are very much there — the question is whether they can overcome some obstacles and find their way back to each other. Sure, Our Flag Means Death is romantic, but it’s also action-packed and very funny. The trailer emphasizes that a few times over, not that we needed to tell you that a series with Rhys Darby front and center would be funny.

Now, let’s look at another big theme for the trailer — what does it mean to be a pirate? The show seems to answer that it meaning that you are a part of something, and that could be the emotional core that we see explored further over the course of the season. After all, there are clearly some things that come with being a pirate that are not beneficial to just about anyone, whether it be doing whatever you can to survive, being hunted by the government, or even getting seasick.

Still, there is that thrill of adventure and the spirit of having a crew at your side; these seem to be the things that the producers will stress more than ever moving into this new batch of episodes.

What do you most want to see moving into season 2 of Our Flag Means Death?

What do you think of the trailer? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

