Billions season 7 episode 11 spoilers: Last before series finale

Next week entering Billions season 7 episode 11, you better believe that the stakes here are pretty darn high. After all, the series finale is right around the corner and we tend to think one thing above all else here — things are going to get intense. Also, emotional in a pretty bizarre way. “Axe Global” is clearly going to be the beginning of a grand showdown between multiple parties who all have some pretty ambitious goals here.

So who are some of the main players here? Well, think in terms of Axe, Chuck, and Wendy, who are all doing their best in order to ensure that they can stop Mike Prince once and for all. We don’t think that these three are going to be incentivized to work together forever but for now? They are all clearly aware that there is some element of strength in numbers. They all have a lot of experience in this world, and experience when it comes to dealing with people with huge egos who almost always tend to think that they know best.

Want to learn a little more now? Then we suggest that you check out the Billions season 7 episode 11 synopsis with some other info about what’s ahead:

Chuck, Axe and Wendy square off against Prince as the campaign intensity increases. The Prince Cappers’ loyalties are tested as this battle comes to a head.

We wouldn’t be too shocked if the episode ends here with some sort of cliffhanger, one that makes us wonder even more who is going to end up on top. Or, if anyone is at all! We still wouldn’t be super-shocked in the event that the story concludes here with none of the power players on top at all.

