Billions season 7 episode 12 spoilers: Series finale details!

We may still be waiting for a good while to see Billions season 7 episode 12 a little later this fall, but there is so much to discuss here! This is the series finale, and obviously, it makes sense that the main players at the heart of the show duke it out one final time?

So who are those main players? Well, that’s pretty easy to describe: We are talking here about Chuck Rhoades, Mike Prince, and Bobby Axelrod. There is so much chaos coming around the corner and the simple question we have is whether or not you are ready for it.

Want a little more insight? Well, the title for the finale is “Admirals Fund,” and the official Billions season 7 episode 12 synopsis (per SpoilerTV) has more insight as to what lies ahead:

Trust is built and broken as fate hangs in the balance for all when Chuck, Axe and Prince have the ultimate showdown.

We can’t speak to whether or not this finale will be super-satisfying for everyone, but at the same time, we do think that the writers clearly have a sense of what viewers want. Even if Damian Lewis is not in every episode of the final season, at the same time he’s clearly got a pretty big role. There is a conscious effort here to run towards what the core themes of the show have always been!

If we had to make a prediction at the time of this writing for how everything will end, we’d say this: We’re not quite sure that there are any real winners at all. Chuck may think that he spins the wheels of justice, but he has his own fair share of black marks on his resume. There are no saints within this group, and they could all have their own sort of reckoning.

