Billions season 7 episode 6 promo: Axe is back…

“If I make a promise, I don’t come up short.” These are the words of Bobby Axelrod, and this is the foundation for Billions season 7 episode 6 on Showtime next week.

Are you ready for what lies ahead? Well, the promo that aired following episode 5 confirmed that Damian Lewis is back to play a big role in the story ahead, and we tend to think he’s going to have that in much of the season to come. We know that this is a man who loves, if nothing else, to win … but also win on his own terms. He will be meticulous often about how he chooses to go about things, and you better believe that he is also going to do that here.

Unfortunately, other than the quote above, there is not really too much else that is substantial from Axe within the promo — instead, you get a lot of Mike Prince as he continues to both sort out and plan some of his next moves. Just as you would imagine, this is a guy who obviously is highly motivated to do whatever he can to become President, and that includes shelling out a ton of money in order to get himself some time on television.

While Billions is at times satirical, there is a certain element of realism to what Prince is doing — and it’s also quite chilling. It is really possible to buy your way to the Presidency? This is something that, rather clearly, he is working on order to do. Whether or not it is successful long term is to be seen, especially since we have so many other characters working against him. Remember that Wendy and Taylor in particular have some plans, and we are pretty darn curious to see what they do at the end of the day.

Just get set for some more drama, betrayals, and of course movement on the metaphorical chess board. In other words, a lot of what this show does best.

