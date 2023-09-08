Billions season 7 episode 6: Chuck and Axe team up?

Just in case you wanted to get a compelling tease for Billions season 7 episode 6, it goes a little something like this: Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod may need to work together! This isn’t the first time we’ve necessarily seen this, but 100% this is still fun when it happens. After all, consider their shared history for a moment here! Do they ever come across as the sort of people who would like to do anything together?

Yet, the truth here is that the two of them, despite their immense egos, know when it is better to work together here and there.

Below, you can check out the full Billions season 7 episode 6 synopsis with more news all about what lies ahead:

Axe turns to Chuck for a favor involving a common adversary. Prince maneuvers to raise his public profile. Chuck seeks counsel from an out-of-the-box business mind. Wendy works to run employee feedback rounds, even at the cost of Prince’s pride.

By the end of the episode here, we do at least tend to think we’ll have a chance to learn a little bit more about whether or not Prince is going to make some actual headway in his campaign. This is a guy who clearly seems to think that he is going to get what he wants out of this, mostly because he is also a guy who has rarely ever lost over the years. When you develop this sort of armor thanks to your past, sometimes you don’t see weakness when it is staring right in front of you. For the time being, we do think that Prince is far more vulnerable than he is aware — and also, it has been that way with him for a pretty long time.

With all of that said, getting more Damian Lewis has really been the thing that we’re the most psyched about at the moment. It’s been that way most of the season!

