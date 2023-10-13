The Challenge USA season 2 finale spoilers: Who will win?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see The Challenge USA season 2 finale — what is going to happen? Who is going to win at the end of all this?

First and foremost, let’s start off here by noting that it does still appear that a man and a woman will be willing at the end of this. While this season has been somewhat different from the first go-around, we are anticipating a fairly similar outcome. The one thing that we absolutely hope is going to be different? That we have a competitive ending, and not a situation where someone just ends up winning by default because a lot of other people quit.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

As so many of you out there know, The Challenge as a franchise does tend to have a lot of pretty grueling finals that are physical, mental, and of course pretty darn taxing on everyone. We do think teamwork and endurance are key to this — you don’t need to be the fastest at every single part of this.

So, who are the favorites here?

From the guys’ side, you have to think that Bananas’ history with the franchise is going to give him some sort of edge in all of this. However, at the same exact time, you do have to consider the overall performance of Chris in some of the elimination showdowns in the Arena.

As for the women, we do think that Chanelle did impressively tonight. However, at the same time Tori has won a season of this show not that long in the past, and we do think that this experience could help her. No matter what, we do think that this is going to be crazy!

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now about The Challenge USA and what has transpired

What do you want to see moving into The Challenge USA season 2 episode 14, a.k.a. the finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







