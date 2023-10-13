The Challenge USA season 2 episode 13: Josh, Cassidy eliminated

Tonight’s The Challenge USA season 2 episode 13 was a tough and sad one for some players. Consider the elimination here! After being a part of the show for a long time, the last thing any of these contestants want is to be sent out right before the finale.

Luckily, Chris and Michaela did not have to worry about this at all. The two managed to earn their safety in the first part of the episode and because of that, they could breathe easy. In true show fashion, they had to send in a man and a woman to compete — this meant Faysal and Cassidy. She’s pretty much been in danger most of the season, so none of this is all that different.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

Let’s get into the hopper results here for a moment. Cassidy was forced to square off with Chanelle, who had yet to be in danger for the entirety of the season. Meanwhile, Faysal was forced to do battle with Josh!

The end results here

First, let’s just give Chanelle some applause for making the final — but we should also note that Cassidy already proved herself to be pretty darn impressive all season. Despite not being the fastest or the strongest person all season, she was tenacious and survived a lot of close calls.

For Faysal and Josh, this was really all about two friends squaring off and it was emotional. While there was a super-physical component to this in the Hall Brawl, at the same time it wasn’t just about that. You had to also figure out how to solve a puzzle on the other side of it, and that threw another wrinkle into everything.

Still, Faysal was the victor here, and Josh narrowly misses his first final.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Challenge USA, including a preview for what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of The Challenge USA season 2 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates moving forward.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







