Loki season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Loki and Sylvie’s future

As we prepare ourselves to see Loki season 2 episode 3, there is so much to be hyped about across the board!

Take, for starters, whether or not we’re going to have a chance to see some more great moments for Sylvie and Loki after what we saw tonight. The reality here remains that they each do have some major issues to work through, and there is absolutely no denying that. Trust is a big one, especially since Sylvie wants absolutely nothing to do with the TVA. She’d rather be in another place in another time and now, we’ve got a pretty good sense as to why McDonald’s has been promoted in the way that it has leading into the season.

Speaking in a newly-published interview with Marvel before the SAG-AFTRA strike, here is some of what Sophia Di Martino had to say:

“Loki is a threat to Sylvie in this series because he is asking for her help but he’s asking for her to step away from this life. She [explains to him] I’m out I, I don’t want anything to do with this. I am living a happy life, and I don’t want to go backward. I’m only interested in going forward. So, the tension between Sylvie and Loki is still there and it’s very much a frosty atmosphere between them.”

Ultimately, are things going to be changing moving forward for these characters? Let’s just say this — we don’t think that we are going to be seeing them apart or at odds forever. Moving into episode 3, we do have a tendency to think that we’re going to be seeing the two characters inch closer to some sort of reconciliation.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best here for these two — we do think that as a show, Loki is better when the characters are around each other.

