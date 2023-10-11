Loki season 3: Show EP on renewal possibility

While it may be a bit too early to tell if we are going to get a Loki season 3 or not over at Disney+, why not have hope? After all, the Tom Hiddleston series has been nothing short of a success story for the streaming service, and we also learned recently that the premiere has the second-best viewership out of any original program for the service so far this year, behind only the start of The Mandalorian season 3.

So why no renewal as of yet? Well, the reasoning there is complicated in that this show, like so many others, has the challenge of really building up the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is not a story that exists separate from everything else. Timing has to be considered, as does the budget and the availability of the cast.

With all of this being said, it certainly seems like some behind the scenes want to see it happen. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what executive producer Kevin R. Wright had to say:

“Loki season two came in under budget and on time … We had zero additional photography, and we’re probably the first project ever at Marvel to do that … Obviously, Loki still has a fairly healthy budget compared to most standard TV, and going forward, we would continue to look at that. How do we do these efficiently, but also so that we can have seasons three, four, five … ? The whole idea of long form is you want these to be sustaining, and I think we’re starting to find that in Loki and deliver on it. So I would certainly love to keep telling stories in this little corner of the universe we’ve made.”

Patience will obviously be pretty key here and if we do get another season, we’d be shocked if it comes out before 2025. First, let’s see if season 2 sticks the landing … and we’ll see what else the God of Mischief could have in store after that.

