Loki season 2: Is viewership paving way for a season 3?

Sure, we recognize that we are only one episode into Loki season 2 at the moment — but is this going to stop us from discussing season 3?

Here is the thing — on one level, it seems foolish to assume that Disney+ is going to be giving us several seasons of any Marvel show, mostly because so many of these stories end up getting woven into some other movies or products. Take, for example, how Ms. Marvel is not leading into The Marvels. However, Loki bucked the trend somewhat already by getting a season 2 and if the numbers are strong enough, why not keep the God of Mischief going for a little while longer?

With that very thing in mind, let’s go ahead and present some early numbers making it clear exactly how season 2 is faring this far. According to a report from Deadline, the first episode of the Tom Hiddleston series this time around drew 10.9 million views globally within the first three days on the platform. That makes it the #2 series so far this year behind The Mandalorian, which is another franchise of course starring a familiar character. This all further represents what Disney+ does best, but it does continue to show their struggles when it comes to finding original properties that exist beyond established unierses.

Now, when it comes to a Loki season 3 specifically, we don’t foresee that Disney is going to make some sort of quick decision here. They don’t have to! Instead, they can see how viewers respond to most of this, and perhaps even wait until some other boxes are checked off down the road with the MCU. The most important thing, beyond viewership, is of course Hiddleston and the producers continuing to enjoy playing around in this sandbox. Otherwise, you don’t have much of a show at all!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Loki now, including other details all about what the future holds

What do you think about the overall performance for Loki season 2 over at Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







