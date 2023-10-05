Loki season 2 episode 2 air date: What lies ahead on Disney+

Following the Loki season 2 premiere today on Disney+, what more can we say in regards to the future?

Just as you would imagine, there is obviously a good bit to think about when it comes to what lies ahead for Tom Hiddleston and the rest of the cast. This is one of the most ambitious works within the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond just that, all signs seem to indicate that it is incredibly important when it comes to the long-term future of this world.

Because of this, we get the sense that the streaming service is more than happy taking their time when it comes to unspooling the rest of this season. Unlike Ahsoka, another recent high-profile hit, Disney+ is not giving you multiple episodes at once here. Instead, their plan is to give you season 2 episode 2 next week, and you will get one a week for the rest of the season! There are only six episodes here, but each one of them could be full of adventure, surprises, and a number of cameos.

When you think about it, the innovative / imaginative nature of this show is one of the reasons why penning specific previews for it is so challenging. How can you ever fully predict what is going to be coming up around the bend? This is an almost-impossible endeavor at times and we don’t have any clear evidence that this is going to change for at least the rest of the season.

We just hope that, in general, Loki this time around matches the success of season 1, and also gets MCU back on solid ground. We know that there were a lot of high expectations for Secret Invasion thanks largely to the cast, but it ended up being the most disappointing product we’ve seen come out of this world in a rather long time.

(Photo: Disney+.)

