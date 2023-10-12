Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: New HoH preview! (day 72)

We know that there’s an eviction coming up tonight on Big Brother 25, but why also not discuss a new HoH for a moment? This is something that is going to obviously shape the next phase of the game, but there is some unintentional comedy here because a ton of people want to throw it.

So who actually needs to win this more than anyone else? Probably Blue, mostly because there are a lot of people looking to make a “safe” play and she really fits the bill on that. Beyond that, Jag and Cory could also be in a little bit of danger, depending on how gutsy people want to be moving forward.

So what will the competition actually be? Nobody in the house has figured that out, but they have talked almost entirely about a slip-and-slide competition. There hasn’t been much of an indication that there will be an endurance tonight, but we also doubt it’s a Q&A since we just had one of those. There could be a little bit of a physical component here, but we really think it’s still going to be all about who wants this the most at the end of the day.

Above all else…

Can we have someone really show the cards? Or, at the very least, have some more competitive showdowns before an eviction? It is funny that we’ve seen a lot of flip-flopping this season, but we constantly want to see people fight harder who are actually on the block. This week was a wrap the moment that Cameron got up there and with that, we’ve just been waiting to get to this moment.

