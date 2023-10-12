Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Pre-eviction drama (day 72)

With the latest Big Brother 25 eviction coming in just a matter of hours, do you want to get a better sense of what could happen in advance?

Of course, the first eviction here was pretty darn obvious. We have known for days that we would be seeing the end of Cameron in a matter of hours. This is a man who campaigned a little, but he’s never been one to grovel. Also, he has no chance and he knows it. He’s too much of a threat and he’s also a terrible social player. There is nothing that he can really do here.

With this in mind, we do tend to think that everyone is looking ahead for good reason, and the door seems to be very-much open for an absolutely insane amount of chaos over the next few days. We know already that there are multiple people who are interested in throwing Head of Household, though Jag has figured out this crazy idea that if he wins, he wants to backdoor Blue as though she is some sort of enormous competition threat. What in the world does he gain from doing that?

Matt and Jag have also talked about a final four with themselves, Bowie Jane, and Cirie. They seem to be looking at getting out Cory before too long but honestly, it’s hard to take the Minutemen that seriously when they change their plans on an almost daily basis. If you are Cirie and Felicia, you just have to bank on these other players turning on each other. If that happens, then you have a chance to really find some sustained success — provided that you can win a competition or two a little bit closer to the end of the season.

