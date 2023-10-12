American Horror Story: Delicate episode 4: Who is Hamish?

Who is Hamish on American Horror Story: Delicate episode 4? Well, this is someone who clearly has a connection to Anna. After all, he sent Anna that gift basket last week, which led to some questions as to how exactly he got that address in the first place.

Now, it turns out that Siobhan is sleeping with him to further Anna’s career, and all of this comes after what we saw back during the awards banquet earlier this season. Sure, Hamish has a professional history with Anna due to The Auteur, but there is more that is going on here.

We know that from the forefront of the show, there is some sort of mystery surrounding what is going on with Anna — and there still is. We aren’t quite sure that Hamish has all that much to do with what is going on with her, but Siobhan? It feels like there are still a wide array of different possibilities there. We wouldn’t be surprised in the event that this character is actually working to do something when it comes to her baby.

As this story continues, we just think that more of these pieces are going to fall into place, and some of them may come from some rather shocking directions. Take, for example, some of what is going on with Ms. Preecher, who has not had too big of a role so far but that could change at some point in the near future. Or, Nicollette, someone who has the ability to be around at just about every place thanks to her position as house manager. (Also, some of her dialogue was a little bit off in this episode, wasn’t it?)

What did you think about the events of American Horror Story: Delicate episode 4?

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

