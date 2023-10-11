American Horror Story: Delicate episode 5: The Part 1 finale

As we prepare for next week’s American Horror Story: Delicate episode 5 on FX, there is absolutely a lot to think about. After all, we are talking here about the part 1 finale, and a story that could very well leave off on some sort of huge cliffhanger.

As a matter of fact, is it wrong to say that we are already fully prepared for that? It is really quite hard to imagine that the show at this point is going to be interested in going in any other direction, since they likely want to leave you wanting more. (With that being said, though, it is possible that the producers did not know that they were going to be taking a midseason break during the production — a good bit changed amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike.)

Below, you can check out the full American Horror Story: Delicate episode 5 synopsis with so much more insight on what lies ahead:

Anna senses the dark presence closing in on her, closer than ever. Ms. Preecher reveals pieces of her past and may know the truth about what’s happening to Anna and Dex. Written by Halley Feiffer; directed by John J. Gray.

Are we going to get all the answers within this episode?

Let’s make one thing clear here — that feels unlikely. Yet, we are hoping that we at least get a little bit more information about how reliable a narrator Anna really is within this world. She believes that her experience is real, but how much are some other people toying with her mind? That is something that, at least for now, we have to think about here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

