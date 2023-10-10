American Horror Stories season 3 spoilers: New ‘Bestie’ tease

Are you ready for American Horror Stories season 3 to ultimately arrive on Hulu? In just over two weeks, you will get to see it!

For those who do not know already, this season is being hyped up as a four-part Huluween event meant to give you a lot of scares in a short period of time. Also, think of this as a nice little way to tide you over between the first and second part of American Horror Story: Delicate, which is going to be going on hiatus next week.

For the sake of this article, why not set the table for one of the notable American Horror Stories season 3 episodes? In a post on Twitter, you can see a poster for this episode, which shows someone sitting at a computer with some sort monstrous figure seemingly popping out of it. It also includes the following caption: “Be careful what you do online.” It feels like this message has been relevant for a good 25 years now, but why not reinforce it within this episode?

As many longtime fans know, what makes the Hulu series different from the flagship American Horror Story is that here, every episode stands out on its own and has a defined beginning, middle, and end. This is what makes it a little bit similar to Black Mirror, and we honestly would love it if the show fully embraced its weirdness even more and consistently experimented in one way or another. There is so much potential for these four episodes to stand out from the pack, and we honestly hope that they do. We say this especially noting that over the years, this show has formed a reputation for being a little bit hit-or-miss.

