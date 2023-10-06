American Horror Stories season 3 teaser: Something ‘ferocious’?

In just a matter of weeks you are going to see American Horror Stories season 3 arrive on Hulu. What can you expect? Well, in true FX fashion, they aren’t giving too much away. We know that the anthology is back for what is between described as a “Huluween” event designed to scare us leading into the big October 31 holiday.

Also, there are only four episodes this season — that may have always been the plan, or the shortened order could be tied to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. Either way, it is nice to know far in advance that something more is coming.

If you head over to the link here now, you can at least see a brand-new teaser that sets the stage for the sort of style and vibe of the episodes ahead. There is a part of this that looks a little high-tech and current, but also still very-much scary. The problem is that we’ve learned over the years not to trust any American Horror Stories previews — what you see may not necessarily be what you get. Over the past two seasons, a lot of the promotional material has been tied to just a couple of episodes and that’s it. We suppose this shouldn’t be too shocking when each installment is its own story.

The effectiveness of this particular event this time around is likely tied to the fact that this season will arrive during the hiatus for American Horror Story: Delicate, which only has five episodes in the first part of its story. For the time being, there is no particular return date for part 2.

What are you the most excited to see on American Horror Stories season 3?

Are you hoping for some tie-ins to other parts of the franchise we have seen over the years? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss.

