American Horror Story: Delicate episode 4 promo: A PR crisis

As we prepare to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 4 on FX, one thing feels rather clear: Anna has her work cut out for her. There’s the part of the story where she is trying to have the baby, and then another part where you have to wonder whether or not any of this is real.

No matter what you may think is going on here on the surface with these dark forces swirling around Anna, we do tend to think that Siobhan wants to put on a good show. She wants to make Anna feel like she’s both her friend and manager, and that does mean staging some sort of publicity intervention here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

Based on the promo that we’ve seen already for episode 4 (which aired last night), we’re going to see some other familiar faces from this franchise lend a “helping hand” to Anna as she tries to turn things around. She’s been out of the spotlight for a while since the Gotham disaster, but she also has a lot of awards momentum that could come out of the Vogue piece!

Then, there is the mystery around the baby itself…

Is it still alive? From what we can tell, it certainly seems like that is the case regardless of what Dr. Hill or others have said. Is it possible that they thought it was gone, and some strange force is keeping it alive? If that is the case, then it is all the easier to suggest that what we’re watching here is two strange forces doing battle, and at the center of it is Anna, who really just wants to have a baby. But is this baby good, evil, or neither?

Related – Go ahead and get other news now American Horror Story: Delicate, including other details on episode 4

What are you most excited to see at present entering American Horror Story: Delicate episode 4, based on the promo?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







