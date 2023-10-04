American Horror Story: Delicate episode 4: ‘Vanishing Twin’

As we prepare to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 4 on FX next week, there are a few things to discuss.

Take, for starters, where the story is at this point in the season. The first half of Delicate is only five episodes, so whatever transpires on “Vanishing Twin” (creepy title) is going to set the stage for what will be the midseason finale. After that, we may be waiting a while for what is next due mostly to the fact that the SAG-AFTRA strike has pushed back the end of production. Our hope, of course, remains that the cast and crew are going to be back at it here at some point in 2024.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s get back to the story. Below, you can see the full American Horror Story: Delicate episode 4 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

With help from Siobhan, a major announcement helps restore Anna’s public image; behind closed doors, however, something powerful seems to be taking over.

What is this “something powerful”? If there really is a supernatural element to the series at all, this could be a clue for it. We certainly know that Siobhan needs all the help that she can get amidst what is happened to her over the past little while and hopefully, this story will give her at least one step in the right direction. However, are we still talking about one step forward alongside a couple of steps back? There is a lot that we could get into here.

