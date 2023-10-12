American Horror Stories season 3 teaser: Living for never?

Tonight during the latest broadcast of American Horror Story: Delicate, we did have a chance to see a new American Horror Stories season 3 teaser. So what made it stand out from the pack?

Well, we should start off here, first and foremost, by noting that it seems like in one of the episodes, you’re going to see someone completely transform — potentially into a classic horror-movie creature. Why? It may because of some sort of pill or idea that allows them to think that they can have a better or longer life. We honestly tend to think that this could be the show’s way of mocking pharmaceuticals that promise this sort of thing, but is the whole idea of this story a little bit similar to Red Tide from Double Feature? We would not blame anyone out there who had this sort of idea.

The biggest thing that we want to see moving forward is actually rather simple: That this teaser actually has some sort of bearing on the show itself, which does not always happen. We know that it can be rather hard in order to promote an anthology, but we do think that they have to find a way to make something happen.

Also, remember this simple thing at the moment: All of these episodes are airing in just a couple of weeks as a part of a Huluween event. Are you prepared to be scared? Well, we do think that there is a lot of good, crazy stuff that the series could be bringing to the table. Let’s just hope for a moment that this lives up to a lot of the hype.

