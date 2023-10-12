Magnum PI season 5 episode 12: That big Rick, Suzy moment

We knew entering Magnum PI season 5 episode 12 that we were going to be seeing some big character moments. So, what did we get at the end of the day?

Well, for Rick in particular, it seems as though he has a future laid out for him now with Suzy that is a little more stable. Previously, it seemed like him and the mother of his baby had no real romantic future, even if there were some feelings there. This path was causing him to think a little bit more about the possibility of moving on — in particular with Piper, who works at the marina.

Did that relationship make some sense? Sure, but here is where you have to remember that this guy, as well, has a long history with Suzy. He also still cares about her, which is why close to the end of the episode, he went to Suzy to indicate that he has another date. However, before he goes out with her, he wanted to know if they were truly done. Was there any hope for something at all here?

Let’s just go ahead and give you some of the good news here: We are going to have a chance to see something more with Suzy! She indicated that he should not go on another date, and some of the feelings that she’s had for him are still there. Because of this, they have a chance to build some sort of relationship both as parents and as partners.

Of course, this is an ending that longtime Magnum PI fans have probably been waiting for, and it does give us this really fun dynamic where Rick, TC, Magnum, and Higgins all have romantic relationships that can be a big part of the story. (Of course, we hope that TC starts to reach out more to Mahina, as he has been pushing everyone away.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI right now, including some other information about the season 6 campaign

What did you think about the big Rick – Suzy moment moving into Magnum PI season 5 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming soon.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







