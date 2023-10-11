NCIS: Sydney season 1 spoilers: Any NCIS Easter eggs ahead?

We know that later this fall, we are going to have a chance to check out the NCIS: Sydney season 1 premiere on CBS. Is there a lot to look forward to here? We tend to think so, given that this is a chance to expand the franchise and get a better sense of how an organization like this could really work on foreign soil.

Beyond all of that, though, we know that a lot of longtime fans are going to want some Easter eggs and references — while we tend to think major crossovers are doubtful for now (after all, this show is set on the other side of the world), there should be nods to other shows here and there. In speaking on things further to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Morgan O’Neill had to say on the subject:

Look, there are a couple of little Easter eggs there. I won’t spoil them, but they’re definitely there. One of the things that I think audiences love about this show is the fact that it feels like a universe, not individual shows. And while they each have their own DNA, I think that’s what was really clever about the way CBS developed this franchise is they didn’t go out to make the same show twice. If you look at the original show, the mothership, it’s very different from L.A.…

Ultimately, we don’t think that this sort of stuff would come up organically every single week, we’re sure that a few characters have experience working alongside other agents — or are at least aware of them. Even if there are global field offices for NCIS, at the same time it is a pretty small world when it comes to the employee base.

