NCIS: Sydney season 1 premiere date, time slot changes

If you are excited to see the upcoming arrival of NCIS: Sydney on CBS, let’s just go ahead and say this — you’re going to have a chance to see it in a better timeslot than expected!

Today, the network confirmed that the spin-off is now set to premiere on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, otherwise known as the original timeslot for the original show. The timeslot shift gives the show a better chance to succeed earlier in the night, which remains pretty ironic when you consider that once upon a time, this was not a show that was going to air at all on broadcast. This show was meant to be a Paramount+ exclusive, and a way to expand the franchise more to Australia.

Want to learn a few specifics about the story, which stars Legends of Tomorrow actress Olivia Swann? Well, here’s what is said in an official press release:

With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

Back when the CBS airings were first announced, here is what Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, had to say:

“NCIS is one of the most popular series in the world and we’re thrilled to expand this franchise with a uniquely Australian twist … With the addition of NCIS: SYDNEY, our studio and Network footprint continues to grow in this fascinating world that has been a proven winner with viewers on both linear and streaming platforms. Featuring the stunning backdrop of Australia, the new series will incorporate the high-stakes intrigue, humor and camaraderie that have kept fans captivated by the NCIS teams for over two decades.”

