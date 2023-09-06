NCIS: Sydney season 1 trailer sets stage for drama down under

As many of you may have heard this week, CBS has opted to bring NCIS: Sydney to the network starting on Monday, November 13. Originally, the plan seemed to be to have this be a Paramount+ exclusive, but a lot of that changed as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike lingered. The idea now seems to be putting this show on the air and to help bridge the gap until the rest of the traditional scripted lineup comes back, even if it remains pretty unclear (at least for now) as to when that is going to be.

With that sentiment in mind, can the writers and actors just get paid what they deserve already?

Anyway, there are a number of different stories that are going to be explored over the course of this new edition of the franchise, with the basic premise here fundamentally being NCIS working with local Australian authorities. Olivia Swann of Legends of Tomorrow fame looks to be one of the leads, and this show is going to look to take advantage of its setting to provide some new and exciting stories. (Because of where it was shot and the talent on and off-screen, it does not have to adhere to all of the same strike rules when it comes to America.)

There may not be anything altogether shocking in the new trailer over here, but it’s absolutely fun and worth watching if you are a fan of the franchise. Here is also, for those curious, how CBS is describing this version of the show as of now:

With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, US NCIS Agents and Australian Federal Police stand shoulder-to-shoulder in a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

