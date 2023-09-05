NCIS: Sydney season 1 premiere date revealed — on CBS!

NCIS: Sydney season 1 is coming sooner rather than later — and not only that, it is going to have a broadcast home in CBS.

Today, the network confirmed that on Monday, November 13, new episodes are going to air starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. The show will premiere in Australia days beforehand, but CBS is going to serve as the official network home for the international spin-off, with episodes coming on Paramount+ in the US the day after they premiere.

Was this the original plan for NCIS: Sydney? Not necessarily, but clearly the idea here is to use the show as a way to get some content on the air this fall as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue. (Of course, the networks and streaming services could stop this at any point by paying everyone their fair share.)

Do you want to learn a little more about NCIS: Sydney, or at least what the story is going to be about on paper? Here is the official logline courtesy of the network:

With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

Meanwhile, here is what Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, had to say about bringing the show to the air:

“NCIS is one of the most popular series in the world and we’re thrilled to expand this franchise with a uniquely Australian twist … With the addition of NCIS: SYDNEY, our studio and Network footprint continues to grow in this fascinating world that has been a proven winner with viewers on both linear and streaming platforms. Featuring the stunning backdrop of Australia, the new series will incorporate the high-stakes intrigue, humor and camaraderie that have kept fans captivated by the NCIS teams for over two decades.”

Without a doubt, the programming move makes sense — if nothing else, this would get the spin-off off to a good start and long-term, could make the property at least a little more lucrative on the network.

